Just a day after CIBC celebrated 100 Years in Williams Lake, another bank celebrated it as well.

Marking 100 years in Williams Lake Friday afternoon was the Bank of Montreal.

“Really excited to be celebrating in this community,” said branch manager Lindsay Sidor.

“100 years is a huge milestone.”

Sidor said she has been with the Bank of Montreal for seven years and has been with the Williams Lake branch for almost two years taking over as branch manager in May of this year.

BMO has been at its current location on Second Avenue South in downtown Williams Lake since 1975 and employees 11 people.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth I would even say over the last decade in this community,” Sidor said.

“This community has grown a lot and we have fantastic clients, we have fantastic community members, and so it’s just really great to be a part of it.”

Along with the sharing of cake, memories, and photos highlighting the bank’s history a ranching family that has been a client of BMO since 1919 helped brand a wood sign.

“It’s all of our local ranchers in the community,” Sidor said of the wooden board.

“We’ve got many, many generations of ranching families in the surrounding area, so throughout the 100 years we’ve had them brand this big wooden board that was made for us and it hangs nicely in our branch.”