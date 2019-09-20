People gather at women's monument for take back the night in Quesnel (Photo supplied by Women's Resource Centre)

The Quesnel Women’s Resource Centre will host the 35th annual event beginning at 6 o’clock tonight (September 20th) at the women’s monument at the end of Bowron Street.

Alex Valoroso is the Vice President at the Women’s Resource Centre and one of the organizers…

“Really it’s a place for community members to gather in solidarity to show that we’re not going to stand by and allow women and girls and gender diverse people to feel unsafe in our community, and the idea is that we should feel safe at nighttime, we should feel safe in our homes, we should feel safe in our community.”

The women’s monument has the names of some of the missing and murdered women in the North Cariboo.

Valoroso says they will call out the names to acknowledge them which will be followed by some words from those in attendance…

“We’ll all gather to listen to people speak about some of their experiences, it’s a space for sharing, and then shortly thereafter we will be marching through the streets of Quesnel, a peaceful march, to show solidarity against gender based violence that’s been happening in our community.”

Valoroso says they will then return to the Women’s Resource Centre for some light refreshments and a gathering.