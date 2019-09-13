public washrooms located across from Ceal Tingley Park have been closed by the City of Quesnel due to safety concerns. (G Henderon, MyCaribooNow.com staff)

The City is closing the public washrooms across from Ceal Tingley Park.

A news release issued Friday afternoon states that these washrooms are frequently vandalized and littered with drug paraphernalia and residual drug substances.

As a result, the City says it is too dangerous for both the public and its employees.

The other public washrooms, located at Spirit Square, LeBourdais Park, on the Riverfront Trail below Bowron Avenue, and at Sugarloaf Dog Park, will remain open.