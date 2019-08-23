Parliamentary Secretary for Forests, Lands, Natural Resources Operations and Rural Development Ravi Kahlon was in the Cariboo yesterday.

He met with 100 Mile District Council, CRD chair Margo Wagner, and representatives From Canim Lake band to discuss the challenges the area is facing. “We had a good conversation. People are lucky to have the leadership you have, I mean sometimes you’d imagine in a situation like this, people would be down because there are challenges ahead of us, but they’re optimistic and they’ve got some concrete pieces they want to move forward with. I leave a little hopeful.”

Mayor Mitch Campsall says it was good that Kahlon was here and listened to the concerns. “The government has sent a lot of help and the transition team has been working hard.” “We’ll see what happens from here.”