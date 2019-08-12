A huge payday for a couple of Quesnel competitors at this year’s BC Rodeo Association stop in Chilliwack.

Eric O’Flynn won the Bull Riding with an 83 on “Holy Roller.”

That was one of only two qualified rides which meant that O’Flynn went home with more than 21-hundred dollars.

And Taylor Cherry, originally from Quesnel but now living in Vanderhoof, had the fastest time in the Ladies Barrel Racing.

That paid just over 14-hundred dollars.

Her winning time was 17.723 seconds.

It was a pretty quiet weekend for Cariboo competitors on the Canadian Pro Rodeo tour as just one hit the board.

Kirsty White, from 150 Mile originally, was 6th in Jasper for 470 dollars.

The Cariboo was shut out at stops in the La Crete, Alberta and Dawson Creek.