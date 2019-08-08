Troy Nicolson is serving as a new GameSense Advisor at Chances Signal Point in Williams Lake. (supplied by BCLC)

A new GameSense Advisor at Chances Signal Point in Williams Lake says he’s looking forward to meeting players and connecting them to available support resources if they feel they need help with their gambling behavior.

Troy Nicolson is the latest resource dedicated to supporting players with healthy playing habits.

“He was hired by BCLC back in March and he’s a local guy and has been part of the community for a long time so he’s been working with us for a little while,” said Peter McDonald, BCLC’s regional team leader for player health.

“Now that we’ve got the new information centre set up as well he’s kind of all ready to go.”

BCLC has had GameSense advisors in larger casinos since 2007 and is currently in the process of expanding the program to every gambling facility across the province by fall 2019.

“Last year we talked to about 55,000 people across BC in gaming facilities about responsible gambling and then if people find themselves in a bad way and need some help with their gambling we have lots of free counseling available,” MacDonald said.

“It’s so successful and has won recognition around the world that BCLC just decided to expand it across the province so it would be available to all British Columbians no matter where they’re located.”