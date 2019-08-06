Construction is expected to start this week on some new trails and a pump track in South Quesnel Park.

Mayor Bob Simpson says the City committed quite some time ago to develop that piece of property on Neighbour Road.

He says the playground is quite utilized as is an old trail system on the side of the hill in that park.

Simpson says this is sort of the next step…

“People love that new trail, so as a consequence we went up and looked at it and looked at whether or not we could do a unified mini trail system. So for adults, just learning to mountain bike, or people who want to improve their skills or for the kids who burn around in there, it gives them a unified circuit of trails on the side hill.”

Simpson says in conjunction with that they will build in the bottom corner of that property what’s called a pump track…

“And a pump track is just simply a dirt type track that allows people to develop their bike skills, cornering, moving over humps etc, so it’s a great combination in that park, and it would actually allow people to hold classes, to train people how to mountain bike, whether it’s introducing kids to mountain biking or adults that are doing it for the first time, because just down the road is one of our new premium mountain bike trail networks just above Dragon Lake boat launch.”

The project is expected to be completed by the end of October.

It is funded by the Northern Development Initiative Trust and Gas Tax Fund.

