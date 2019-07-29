A town hall meeting was held all day Saturday in 100 Mile House at the South Cariboo Recreation Center.

Attendance for the event was not as high as was hoped, given the current difficulties facing the area. The event was held by the District of 100 Mile House, the Cariboo Regional District and was coordinated by Horton Ventures.

Many groups were on hand including the District of 100 Mile, the United Way, Emergency Preparedness, and others to provide transition information for residents. The keynote was delivered by Dr. Mark Devolder, who is a well-known speaker on change management.

MLA Donna Barnett was also on hand. “We are all here to support each other and will get through this.” She is hopeful investors will be looking at the region.

CRD Chair Margo Wagner praised the organizers of the event but was disappointed with the turnout, saying “We were asked to put this on by people who were being impacted, so it’s here… where are you.”