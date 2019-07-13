A flood warning has been downgraded to a high streamflow advisory for the Chilcotin River.

The River Forecast downgraded the warning Saturday as the river level is expected to continue to recede this weekend into next week.

“With floodwaters receding in the Chilcotin, the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is focusing on damage assessments and recovery,” public information officer Emily Epp said Friday.

“The EOC also continues to support residents without road access.”

A flood warning was issued Monday for the Chilcotin River after 100 millimeters of rain fell in the area in less than a week.