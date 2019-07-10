It was a record setting trip to Provincials for the Williams Lake Blue Fins swim club.

Jadyn Johnston, despite competing against swimmers a year older than him, made the finals in seven events and smashed five club records.

He was 5th in the 400 Individual Medley, 8th in the 200 fly and 10th in the 100 fly.

Taylor Fitzgerald, competing in an open age group category that included national team members, still qualified for two finals and set two club records.

Her best finish was 10th in the 100 backstroke.

Gabrielle Cox set two club records as well, and she was also part of two relay records along with Crystelle Panida, Payton Bailey and Morgan Langford.