The fourth annual Metalocalypstick Festival is coming to Lone Butte this weekend.

The event is a metal fest featuring heavy metal and punk with a female focus. Its a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting bands with female members in the heavy genre type, as well as other organizations, such as Girls Rock camp, Vancouver rape relief, and women’s shelters. Founder Kaija Kinney said 22 bands from as far away as Egypt and Australia will be performing at the 3-day event.

The event runs all weekend long taking place at the Lone Butte Community Hall. Details can be found on the event’s website here.