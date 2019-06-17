Feds release details of program aimed at helping people buy a first home

Details of the federal government’s First Time Home Buyer Incentive program were released today.

If certain conditions are met it would pay up to 10 per cent of the price of a first home starting in September. Those conditions include earning less than $120,000 a year and being able to come up with the minimum amount needed to secure an insured mortgage.

Four people shot at Raptors title celebration

Two people are in custody after gun violence marred the jubilation in Toronto today.

Four people were shot as what’s believed to be a crowd in the millions gathered to celebrate the Raptors’s first ever NBA championship.

Police say the victims have serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Court challenge already launched over Quebec religious symbols law

It took less than a day for a court challenge of Quebec’s controversial new law to be filed.

Passed last night, Bill 21 prevents public servants from wearing religious symbols during the work day. The challenge has been launched by The National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

Poll: most Canadians agree missing, murdered Indigenous women a genocide

A new poll suggests a majority of Canadians agree that the tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women amounts to genocide.

Fifty-three per cent of respondents agreed the issue is part of an “ongoing genocide” that has been centuries in the making.

Tree that inspired children’s classic “The Lorax” has fallen

The tree that’s believed to have inspired Dr. Seuss’s classic “The Lorax” has fallen.

The Monterey cypress in La Jolla, California, believed to be between 80 and 100 years old, could be seen by Seuss from his home there. The plan is to plant another tree in its spot.