A community carnival fundraiser will take place in Williams Lake Sunday for a Big Lake family of a toddler with brain cancer.

“We have so many companies who are getting involved,” said the owner of Hattie and Amos Entertainment Company, Hattie Deyo.

“The main source of attraction is going to be six bouncy castles which are going to be a blast, and we also have donkey cart rides, we’re going to have a raffle prize, photobooth, some face painting, some balloon twisting, and a bunch more stuff going on.”

Previous fundraisers in Big Lake and at Signal Point Gaming, as well as a $5,000 donation by the Williams Lake Log Haulers Association, have brought in a total of $23,000 for the Rempel Family.

Sunday’s fundraiser for the Rempel family will run from 12 pm until 3 pm in Boitanio Park. Deyo said that they are expecting 300 people.

“I’ve always believed that the community should be like this. If you see someone who needs help that you really should help them and when we heard about the Rempel family it was close to our hearts” Deyo said.

“They have four children and so do we, so we really wanted to do something to help them and here we are.”

Tristan’s Aunt Jill wrote in a GoFundMe update last week that they have hit some major milestones and that the medical team is confident that they would be going home in a week or two if they did not have to go to Seattle.

“I definitely want to thank Mike MacDonald from MaxJet Enterprises who has been a huge part of this and has really connected us with a lot of people in town and a lot of companies in town,” Deyo added.

“I also want to thank Councilor Scott Nelson for donating fuel, Broadway Rentals, D & S Electric, Cariboo Steel & Machine, Jody Lammi Photography who is running a raffle prize, and there are a lot more people that I can thank but I’ll just start there for now.”

