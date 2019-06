Quesnel RCMP responded to a complaint of an explosion at a residential property on Timothy Road in Quesnel at around 4-45 on Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, Police located a 56 year old man deceased in his shop.

The cause of the incident is being investigated by the RCMP, Quesnel Fire Department and BC Coroner Service.

At this time, it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Investigators are still on scene gathering evidence to further the investigation.