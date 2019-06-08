Two suspects fled the Comer Station Beer and Wine Store in Williams Lake after allegedly stealing liquor and cash.

RCMP received a report of a robbery at the store located at 3015 Mackenzie Avenue North at 8:20 pm Friday, June 7.

“They left the store running towards Edwards Drive,” Cst. Alyssa Gallagher said in a release.

“An ongoing investigation is underway and no further information is being released at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.