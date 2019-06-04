Seventy-two College of New Caledonia (CNC) Quesnel students had the opportunity to walk across the stage to accept their parchment during the convocation ceremony at CNC’s Quesnel campus June 4, 2019.

Graduates from a number of college programs took part in the ceremony, to receive certificates and diplomas. Program areas include Health Care Assistant, Early Childhood Care and Learning, Social Work Certificate, and Industrial Mechanic (Millwright)/Machinist Foundation as well as Power Engineering (4th Class).

“As a college, our reason for being is to inspire movement forward,” said CNC President Henry Reiser. “CNC’s graduating Class of 2019 joins a cohort of more than 100,000 alumni spanning the College’s nearly 50-year history.”

Quesnel Campus Regional Principal Tim Lofstrom added, “Graduation is both an ending and a beginning. It brings to a close years of hard work and dedication while opening the door to a lifetime of learning and success. We are incredibly proud of our students and their achievements and it is our privilege to share this day with them, their friends and their families.”

A number of class representatives shared their heartfelt experiences at CNC Quesnel with the crowd of family, friends and faculty, including Health Care Assistant Certificate student Paige Kastrukoff.

“Being a Health Care Assistant has shown us a lot of things that we didn’t know about ourselves and what we truly can accomplish,” she said. “One thing that we continue to show ourselves and others is that people will never forget how you made them feel that day, whether it was when you offered to bring them a cup of tea or sit and talk with them after a long busy morning.”

A highlight from Tuesday’s ceremony included the presentation of a Dean’s Leadership award to CNC Health Care Assistant Program graduate Jennifer Hydamacka.

“Graduation is a time to celebrate student success with family, friends and fellow classmates,” Reiser said. “These students have worked hard to finish their courses, and we are proud to see them cross the stage and graduate.”