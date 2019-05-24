The new Health Employers Tax is not very popular at the annual BC Chamber of Commerce AGM in Burnaby.

Cariboo North Liberal MLA Coralee Oakes, also the Critic for Small Business, is attending the event…

“The Employer Health Tax was brought forward without any consultation of the small business community, it really caught them off guard, and i don’t think the government understands the unintended consequences of the tax implications out there in communities.”

Oakes says this tax along with others are starting to put a lot of pressures on especially small businesses…

“You’re starting to see the pressure points, specifically on the mom and pop businesses that have really slim margins that are really being impacted, so we just think that there are improvements that can be made to that, and our job and I take it incredibly serious as a small business shadow minister now in opposition, to be raising the concerns that we’re hearing from businesses on the ground and to work closely with the business community to make sure that their voices are being heard in Victoria.”

Oakes says the Liberal Government had a plan in place to eliminate MSP premiums through the budget process without downloading it onto businesses and municipalities.

–