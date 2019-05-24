It was all smiles and sunshine earlier Thursday as the Mayor of Williams Lake and Council members took part in a special celebration.

With shovels in hand, they planted a tree in the vicinity of the cenotaph.

“We are currently celebrating local government awareness week, and to have a physical commemoration of that we decided to plant a tree here at City Hall that will serve as a marker for the appreciation of our local government,” said Guillermo Angel, Corporate Engagement Officer for the City of Williams Lake.

“We wanted this location simply because it is a high traffic area and of course we wanted to ensure that there was a lot of opportunity for the tree and the plaque that went along with it to be viewed by the general public, and then, of course, those who do work in local government it does act as a great reminder for all of the support that we want to give them not just for those who are here today right now, but hopefully as the tree lasts for those who work with local government down the road.”

Angel said the tree and the plaque were purchased by the City through their partnership with the Local Government Management Association that is celebrating their 100th Anniversary.