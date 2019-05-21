Those on hand for the announcements included Andrew Cuthbert, Al Richmond, Cam Lang, Donna Barnett, Cathy McLeod, Nick Christiansen, Ingred Meyer and Jessica Liu. Photo: C. Adams, mycariboonow.

New construction and refurbishment projects will bring big investment to the 108 Mile Ranch.

The announcements were made today (May 21) at the 108 Resort and Golf course, in time for the 50th anniversary of the community. On hand for the announcements were MP Cathy McLeod, MLA Donna Barnett. Area G CRD Director Al Richmond, as well as former 108 Hills owner, Pat Corbett.

Resort General Manager Andrew Cuthberson announced a million dollar refurbishment of the resort and golf course. The resort, in concert with Sitka log homes will construct a new convention center and restaurant facility on the site of the original, which was lost to a fire several years ago.

Nick Christianson, manager of the 108 Airport announced a 6.1 million dollar project to upgrade and modernize the 50 year old airport facilities.

A 36 unit seniors housing development was also announced. Spearheaded by Scotty and Cameron Lang, the project will add on to the current 10 unit 108 seniors housing.

CRD area G director Al Richmond said “We’re really pleased with the investment of the Liu family in the resort. People have been waiting eagerly for the news the convention center will be rebuilt. It’s 50 years since the 108 was created, and 50 years later we’re back and we’ve got bigger and better announcements. So we’ll build on the foundation that was created 50 years ago. So we’re back!”

Further commitment for continuing fire mitigation work was announced, as well as commitment from the Ministry of Transportation to resurface 16 kilometers of roads in the 108.