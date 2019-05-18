The Central Cariboo Search and Rescue (CCSAR) will be conducting a mock search exercise in 150 Mile House on Saturday, May 25.

“We’ve had a lot of new members go through our ground search and rescue course; they’ve graduated, so now we’re going to put on a mock search for them,” said Grant MacPherson, a search manager with CCSAR.

“We’re going to try to make it as realistic as possible so we’ll be throwing a lot of curveballs at them to see how they handle them and we’re looking forward to it.”

MacPherson said the mock exercise will be the largest such exercise they have had for a number of years.

“As in a real search we have members of the public stopping by to see what’s going on. So if they want to come out and watch us they’re certainly welcomed to,” he said.

“It’s just an exercise to test out our abilities and our response capabilities and learn from it. As in a real search things don’t always go according to plan so we’ll have to adapt to whatever comes along.”

The exercise will take place in the Redeau Lake Road area from about 8am-4pm. CCSAR will be using one of the ball fields as a staging area.

CRD Manager of Communications Emily Epp said the CCSAR would like to remind residents the exercise is not a real event and said the CCSAR will also be going door to door in the neighborhood ahead of time to let people know.