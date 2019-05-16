Montreal based vacation company in buyout talks with Air Canada

Air Canada is in exclusive talks to buy out Air Transat AT Inc. at $13 a share. Air Canada said it values the Montreal based travel company at $520 million. While the company was approached by others it will engage in a 30 day negotiation period with Air Canada only. Transat offers vacation packages, hotel stays along with air travel.

Canadians arrested in China an “arbitrary action,” says safety minister

The arrest of two Canadians in China has the public safety minister “deeply concerned.” According to the Canadian Press, Ralph Goodale said it’s an “arbitrary action” and that the country will continue to fight for their release. He added there is no evidence to validate the allegations they stole state information. Chinese officials have released any more details.

Organization argues “meat” shouldn’t be used for vegetarian protein products

Cattle producers in Canada seem to have a “cow” with a California plant-based meat company. The Quebec Cattle Producers Association said the term is inaccurate because it breaks federal rules and should be called plant-based protein. The organization added meat has its own definition and it would like to keep the integrity of the products it produces.

Fears from activists that Alabama rape laws could influence Canadians

There are concerns new strict abortion laws in Alabama could rub off in Canada. The state made abortions illegal in almost all cases including rape and incest. A member of the Ontario Coalition of Abortion Clinics said the debate is still raging on in Canada even though the procedure has been unrestricted since 1988.