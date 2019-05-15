A Quesnel man, charged in connection with a serious assault, will have a bail hearing next week.

19-year old Kelly Gerk, charged with one count of Aggravated Assault, is due back in court on May 21st.

Gerk was arrested after RCMP received a report of an injured man in the 500 block of Callanan Street at around 4 am back on April 12th.

Police said at the time that the man’s injuries were severe, and that he remained in hospital in serious condition.

No other details were released.