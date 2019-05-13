Wildfires rage in central British Columbia

Wildfires are getting ravaging the B.C. again. A blaze just 140 kilometers west of Prince George grew from four hectares Saturday morning to 260 by the night. Local states of emergency were issued and communities evacuated. The B.C. Wildfire service said it was considered 70 percent guarded as of Sunday night.

Opposition wants investigation into Norman case

Opposition members of parliament asked for an investigation into the Mark Norman case. They disagree with the way the Vice Admiral’s case was handled. Federal prosecutors stayed the breach of trust charge for allegedly leaking cabinet information. Justin Trudeau is also being accused of prejudicing the investigation.

Florida looking to import medication from Canada

Snowbirds may be flocking to Florida in the form of medication. The state’s lawmakers want to import lower-cost Canadian medication as a solution for soaring prescription bills. The plan still needs to be approved by the federal government but it has U.S. President, Donald Trump’s, support already.

Travel advisory to Middle East

Higher tensions between Iran and the U.S. have sparked a travel advisory. The United States embassy in Iraq issued a security alert and has advised citizens not to travel to the Middle East country. U.S. officials say they have been gathering intelligence that Iran is threatening American interests in the area.