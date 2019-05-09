The Caribou consultation process that is underway was front and center for Quesnel’s Acting Mayor at the North Central Local Government Association AGM and convention in Williams Lake.

City Councillor Laurey-Anne Roodenburg says she briefly had the ear of MLA Blair Lekstrom who was appointed as a community liaison by the Premier.

Roodenburg says she basically wanted to stress to him that any land-based resource decisions will have an impact outside of the areas that it’s made for.

“It will affect communities like Quesnel when we talk about timber supply etcetera because we all know our mills work together in getting lumber from wherever,” she says.

“So I just reminded him that when he does his report to remember that it’s not just that area that’s directly impacted by the agreement, that it expands way outside of that area.”

The NCLGA convention continues today and will wrap up tomorrow with a speech from BC’s Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations.