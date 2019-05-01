Update 4:00 pm: Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department are returning to the fire hall after attending a fire Wednesday afternoon at Pinnacle Pellet.

Fire chief Erick Peterson confirmed the fire is now out.

Update 2:50 pm: The chief of the Williams Lake Fire Department says a fire Wednesday afternoon is under control at Pinnacle Pellet.

“We are just chasing hotspots,” said Erick Peterson.

Corporate Engagement Officer with the City of Williams Lake, Guillermo Angel has been remaining in close contact with the Department and said there are no reported injuries.

“The good news is that they are making progress on the fire,” Angel said.

“It’s still, of course, an active incident. We’re still asking that the public continue to avoid the area if possible, make sure they don’t get in the way of any of our emergency services, and if they do have to travel through the South Lakeside area that they could expect some delays.”

Previous Story: The Williams Lake Fire Department remains at the scene of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Plant on South Lakeside Drive.

A fire reportedly broke out in one of the dryers Wednesday afternoon.

Williams Lake RCMP was called to assist at 12:59 pm and are blocking access to the property.

Dust and smoke were visible, and the Department was applying water to the facility.

The City is advising the public to avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time.