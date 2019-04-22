Quesnel’s Board of Education sent a letter to the Provincial Government a while back and has now received a response in the form of a letter from the Minister of Transportation.

Board Chair Gloria Jackson…

“It was a good letter explaining to us that they were continuing to work on the situation and hopefully there would be a meeting soon. And in response to that we actually got copied on a letter to the Buckridge Community Association and the Ministry of Transportation has set up a meeting, it’s an open house, and it’s on May 1st from 3 o’clock to 8 o’clock.”

It will take place in the Dunkley Room on the second floor of the West Fraser Centre.

Jackson says she hopes that the Ministry will address their concerns about the detour route…

“Our primary concern continues to be the safety of the students and our staff on the detour routes and the length of time that the children are on the bus, so we certainly are looking forward to some progress on that and that the options will be approved and that they’ll put it out to tender and get working on it as quickly as possible.”

Several areas along West Fraser Road washed out in April and May of last year.