A 29-year old Brandon Frank pled guilty to a charge of Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and to a lesser charge of Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

He was charged with Aggravated Assault.

A third charge of Assault with a Weapon will likely be stayed.

Frank is due back in provincial court in Williams Lake on August 6th for a pre-sentence report.

100 Mile House RCMP were called to the library on Birch Avenue back on August 21st after receiving a report of a physical altercation between two men.

Police say that one of the men was injured and was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries consistent with an edged weapon.

His injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.