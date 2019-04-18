Ottawa delaying decision on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The federal government is delaying a decision on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project to June 18.

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi says the extended deadline will give the government more time to complete its consultations with Indigenous groups. The National Energy Board endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline on February 22nd, starting the clock on a 90-day period for Ottawa to make a decision.

Mueller report to be released Thursday morning

The special counsel’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election and any Trump campaign involvement is set for release Thursday morning.

Democrats are already criticizing Attorney General William Barr for scheduling a news conference an hour or two ahead of the report’s release to lawmakers and the public. They say that gives U.S. President Donald Trump’s attorney general an opportunity to colour the report’s contents before most people can read it for themselves.

Ottawa wants all information to be provided on carbon tax

Ottawa is taking Ontario’s provincial government, along with Conservative MPs, to task for how they talk about the carbon tax.

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna issued a letter to the MPs saying that they are withholding critical information about the tax. Namely, that the federal government is offering a $307 tax rebate, plus an additional 10 per cent for people living in communities without access to public transportation.

Woman possibly planning mass shooting to mark Columbine anniversary found dead

Authorities want to ensure that a Florida woman believed to have possibly been planning a mass shooting was acting alone as dozens of Denver-area schools plan to reopen following a region-wide hunt for her.

The FBI said the woman’s body was discovered in the mountains outside Denver on Wednesday and she appeared to have died of a suspected suicide. Authorities say she was infatuated with the Columbine high school shooting that happened twenty years ago Saturday.

Some of Samsung’s new folding phones appear to be breaking after just a few days

Some of Samsung’s new $two thousand folding phones appear to be breaking after just a couple of days.

Journalists who received the phones to review before the public launch say the Galaxy Fold screen started flickering and turning black before completely fizzling out. The long-anticipated folding phone goes on sale April 26th in the U.S. for $1,980.00 U.S. making it one of the most expensive phones anywhere