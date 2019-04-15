Quesnel RCMP have made some progress in the investigation into a serious assault late last week.

Sergeant Chris Riddle has the latest information…

“Quesnel RCMP have one person in custody in relation to the assault that occurred on Friday. At this time we don’t believe there is any risk to the general public. We are still working with the BC Prosecution Service to determine charges.”

RCMP were called to the 500 block of Callanan Street in Downtown Quesnel early Friday morning at around 4 am after receiving a report of an injured person.

Police said at the time that the man’s injuries were severe.

He remains in hospital in serious condition.