Scheer challenges Trudeau over libel lawsuit threat

Andrew Scheer is challenging Justin Trudeau to follow through on a threat to sue him for libel over his assertion that the prime minister politically interfered with the criminal prosecution of Montreal engineering giant SNC-Laval 1faa in.

The Conservative leader has revealed he received a letter on March 31st from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel lawsuit. The Prime Minister’s Office says Scheer is being put on notice that there are consequences for making “completely false and libellous statements.”

Canadian delegation in Rwanda to mark 25th anniversary of genocide

Governor General Julie Payette is leading a Canadian delegation on a four-day trip to Rwanda to mark the 25th anniversary of the genocide that claimed an estimated 800-thousand lives.

Payette told The Canadian Press that the commemoration serves a dual purpose, to pay tribute to the victims, while also bringing a “sense of renewal” to what she describes as an energetic, vibrant country.

New documents show Canadian Coast Guard fleet is aging

Reduced search-and-rescue coverage, ferry-service disruptions, cancelled resupply runs to Arctic and coastal communities and nearly $2 million in lost navigational buoys.

New documents obtained by The Canadian Press show those are among the real impacts that communities and business are starting to feel thanks to the aging Canadian Coast Guard fleet. The documents warn that more than a third of the coast guard’s large vessels have exceeded their expected lifespans and many won’t survive until replacements arrive.