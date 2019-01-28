It’s a practice day today in the West Fraser Centre on the eve of the start of the BC Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships in Quesnel.

The opening draw is set for 9 tomorrow morning.

The Quesnel rink, skipped by Brady Waffle, will be on the ice against Daniel Wenzek representing Langley/Kamloops/Royal City.

Eric Eriksson, Mike Pagarut and Dave Vatamaniuck make up the rest of the team.

The men’s side, with 12 rinks competing, is using a triple knockout format while the eight ladies rinks will be playing a round robin.

The playoffs are set for the weekend.