Local Rink Ready To Go At BC Curling Championships In Quesnel
It’s a practice day today in the West Fraser Centre on the eve of the start of the BC Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships in Quesnel.
The opening draw is set for 9 tomorrow morning.
The Quesnel rink, skipped by Brady Waffle, will be on the ice against Daniel Wenzek representing Langley/Kamloops/Royal City.
Eric Eriksson, Mike Pagarut and Dave Vatamaniuck make up the rest of the team.
The men’s side, with 12 rinks competing, is using a triple knockout format while the eight ladies rinks will be playing a round robin.
The playoffs are set for the weekend.