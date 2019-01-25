The KIJHL 100 Mile House Wranglers are facing off against the Chase Heat for two games this weekend.

Game one goes tonight on Wrangler home ice at the South Cariboo Recreation Center. Game two hits the Heats home ice at the Art Holding Memorial Arena Saturday night. Both games have a start time of 7 PM.

The Chase Heat are 11-25-2 for the season and in 5th place in the Birks division, while the Wranglers are in second place with 19-15-1.

Sunday the Wranglers are playing again, but this time its street hockey. The team will be in the Save on Foods parking lot in 100 Mile House from 12-2.

Everyone is invited to come down for hot chocolate and hockey with the Wranglers.