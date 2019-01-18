Media release: T’silhqot’in National Government

The Tsilhqot’in National Government was in the Federal Court of Appeal this week to defend the 2014 Federal Government’s rejection of the New Prosperity Mine Proposal.

In December of 2017, the Federal Court dismissed two applications for judicial review brought by Taseko Mines Limited (TML). This dismissal upheld the 2013 Panel Report review and the 2014 rejection of the mine.

TML since appealed and that is what was before the Federal Court of Appeal this week, with TNG a party to the hearings.

Regardless of the outcome, the Tsilhqot’in Nation maintains that the proposed Gold-Copper mine at Teztan Biny

cannot be built due to the cultural and spiritual significance of the area, in addition to the failure of the company to provide even “proof of concept” for turning a highly sensitive and productive lake habitat into a closed, aquarium-like system.

Chief Russell Myers Ross, Vice Chairman, National Government said “The Taseko Mines Ltd. mining proposal continues to haunt the Tsilhqot’in Nation in their attempt to exhaust every legal means to save their project. It is still our responsibility to defend our lands from projects that have very marginal social, economic or environmental

value for us. Our intention is to invest our energies into the Dasiqox Tribal Park, where we can imagine a future with strong environmental stewardship, economic livelihoods, cultural revitalization and healing.”

Chief of Xeni Gwet’in First Nations Government, Jimmy Lulua, said “We were in court this week to support the Federal Court’s 2017 rejection of TML’s judicial reviews. The people of Xeni Gwet’in have pushed back since this process started, working for all of our people – not just for our self-benefit, as industry like Taseko Mines Ltd

does. We Tsilhqot’in people are mandated, bound by the seventh generation law. Which means seven generations from now we have the same level of ecosystem intact, being sustainable for future generations. We encourage all members of the public to show their support for the ongoing work to protect this special area”.