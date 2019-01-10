Temperatures are on the rise in the Cariboo over the next few days but don’t put away your winter gear just yet.

Thanks to some mild air coming up our way from the South we’ll be seeing daytime temperatures well over the zero degrees mark.

Meteorologist for Environment Canada Bobby Sekhon says these are unusually high temperatures for this time of year and explains what we can expect

“The next couple of days are looking pretty good for the temperatures to be above zero. Into Saturday we’re looking at a high of six degrees for the Cariboo, however , after that, temperatures will gradually come down to seasonal then into the latter part of next week actually get below normal as well.”

Sekhon says with an expected daytime high of plus six on Saturday for Williams Lake there’s a good chance a record will be broken for that day which was set in 1996 of six point six.

In Quesnel the high for January 12th was 11 point 1 back in 1899 which Sekhon believes won’t be broken this weekend.