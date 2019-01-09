Another holiday season of fundraising for both the Williams Lake and Quesnel Salvation Army is over and the totals are in.

Just before the campaign wrapped up December 24th, the Williams Lake Salvation Army was a little anxious that they wouldn’t reach the goal they set for themselves.

Tamara Robinson is the Family Services and Community Outreach Director.

“Yeah we were definitely concerned however the community really came together in the last few days and we did have some cheques roll in just after the campaign ended so we still consider that part of our Christmas donations, and so we were actually able to meet our goal. I just found that we did meet our goal of 90 thousand.”

In Quesnel Major, Randy Gatza said they didn’t reach their goal of fifty thousand dollars but they did surpass last years total by two thousand dollars taking in just over 38 thousand.

Both Gatza and Robinson thanked their communities for the continued support.