Skiers and snowboarders looking to hit the Northern BC slopes this weekend should take extra caution.

Avalanche Canada has issued a high-risk warning for the Cariboo region and part of the North Rockies as recent winter storms have formed thicker slabs on the mountains.

Forecaster Simon Horton says more than 50 centimeters of snow has fallen in the last two days.

“With so much snow coming down, we’re seeing lots of natural avalanche activity; large ones even as the snow continues to quickly pile up,” he said.

“We’re recommending avoiding avalanche terrain all together until it tapers off.”

Horton says he believes human-triggered avalanches are a high possibility adding that the new wave of white still needs to firmly stick to the ground before the Service can reduce the warning.

“We need to be patient and give the storm time to stabilize,” he says.

“Stay on more conservative terrain and have some more cautious decision-making skills, avoid large steep slopes, and minimize your time underneath avalanche terrain.”

A recent winter storm warning was lifted by Environment Canada for Highway 16 east near the Alberta border.

(Files from Kyle Balzer with MyPrinceGeorgeNow)