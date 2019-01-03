418 rides ensured that 886 people arrived home safe in Williams Lake.

Manager of community safety, Dave Dickson says 2018 was one of if not, the very best year that they’ve had for Operation Red Nose.

“That’s up likely 50 rides over last year which is great,” Dickson said.

“New Year’s Eve we did 81 rides and we were busy. We had ten teams going as quickly as we could but the weatherman wasn’t cooperating. I think a few people got impatient with us and for that, we apologize, but the volunteers did an amazing job.”

Dickson says enough thanks cannot be said to the 208 volunteers who helped make Operation Red Nose possible.

“A huge kudos also goes out to all of our sponsors,” he adds.

“The dealerships that gave us the cars and fuel, to Red Tomato Pies, to Panago, and Taylor Made Cakes and Sweets-amazing food was supplied, and Heartland Toyota was our host again this year, Progressive Printers, Rotary, Community Policing, the City of Williams Lake, the RCMP, the list goes on and on so huge thanks to everyone.”

“It was a community effort.”

More than $14,000 in donations was raised and will be distributed later this month to the Williams Lake Blue Fins, Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics Association, Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddlers and Camp Likely.