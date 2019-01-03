The four legged friends of residents and visitors to 100 Mile House will have a space to run later this year.

The Cariboo Regional District and the District of 100 Mile House will be building a new dog park in the spring. CRD media director Emily Epp says “The project was actually brought forward through a petition to the South Cariboo Joint Committee and they thought it was a good idea so we’ve included that in our 2019 budget.”

Twenty five thousand dollars has been set aside for the project. The park will be located near the South Cariboo Recreation Center.

The park will be maintained by the district of 100 Mile, and construction will begin in the spring.