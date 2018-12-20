Canadian officials not commenting on hacking operation

Neither the RCMP nor Global Affairs Canada is commenting on news that companies in Canada were among the targets of two Chinese citizens charged in an extensive hacking operation.

The U.S. Justice Department says the two acted on behalf of China’s main intelligence agency when they breached the computers of companies in at least 12 countries. The hackers allegedly targeted firms in a wide range of fields and provided Chinese intelligence officials with sensitive business information.

Health Canada releases proposed rules on edible cannabis products

Health Canada has released a list of proposed rules for edible cannabis products and will gather input on them until the 20th of February.

This is one of the steps the government is taking as it prepares to add edibles to the list of legal pot products by next fall. The draft regulations include restrictions on ingredients like sweeteners that would make edible cannabis more appealing to children.

Twitter shares plunge following negative report

Twitter shares have plunged more than 12 per cent in New York following a report earlier this week by Amnesty International.

The human rights group says Twitter has permitted a toxic online culture that allows pervasive abuse of women. One editor of a business publication cited the report and called Twitter the Harvey Weinstein of social media.

Canada still short of hitting its promise on greenhouse gases

Federal officials say even with measures including a national carbon tax, Canada is still 79-million tonnes of greenhouse gases shy of hitting its existing promise to cut emissions.

However, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is confident Canada can go beyond that, and increase its emission-cutting goals by 2020 as required under the Paris climate agreement. Canada is promising to cut current emissions by nearly 200-million tonnes a year by 2030.

Health officials urging everyone to be aware of carbon monoxide danger

Health officials are urging everyone to make sure their homes are equipped with working carbon monoxide detectors as we head into winter.

At least 50 Canadians die each year of carbon monoxide poisoning, mostly due to problems with fossil-fuel based heating systems, and the improper use of generators during power outages. New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health says the gas is odourless and tasteless, and particularly dangerous if you’re sleeping.