Attention was drawn outside of Herb Gardner Park in Williams Lake Saturday afternoon with residents wearing yellow vests and protesting what they said was their growing dissatisfaction with the federal government.

“It all started in France and they’re getting sick of the over taxation and the President is just imposing his will on the population even though it’s not what they want. I feel this is happening in Canada as well,” said lead protester Rob Bennetts.

Protester Eric Brigden said among the issues he was protesting against was the carbon tax, the lack of pipelines, and the U.N. migration pact to ‘basically bring in as many immigrants as they can.’

“Canada does need immigration but it should be our choice,” maintained Brigden.

“It shouldn’t be crammed down our throats by the UN which is not an elected body.”

Shirley Bontron said while they were getting a lot of backlash about being racist, anti-religion, anti-nation, and anti-trade they are not any of those things.

“We are pro-Canadian. That’s all there is” she said.

“I believe the yellow vest is about the protection of a nation, sovereignty, ownership, economy, borders, and not anything to do with race, religion, or ideology.”

Bennetts said they are looking at having a yellow vest protest every Saturday.

“I was a little nervous at first, and I thought what if I was only one of two or three people that came out here and I was going to feel pretty dumb,” he said.

“But I’m happy with the turnout so far.”