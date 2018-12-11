The Red Apple store, along with 100 Mile House Fire-rescue held their annual “fill a sleigh day” toy drive last Saturday at the Cariboo Mall.

100 Mile Fire/Rescue Chief Roger Hollander says “we have an entire fire truck full of toys. Each year our goal is to fill up out engine right to the roof. Its all filled up and we appreciate all the donations and all the support from the public. We’ve done this the last few years and each year it gets bigger and bigger.” .

The Red Apple stores hold an annual drive every year. The toys will be added to the Royal Lepage Realty’s toy drive toys and distributed for Christmas through the Cariboo Family Enrichment Center along with other organizations in 100 Mile House.