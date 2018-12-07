Coming off a 2-1 win against the Kamloops Storm Tuesday night in their last home game of the year, the 100 Mile House Wranglers are on the road.

Tonight they are in Armstrong against the 8-17-0 North Okanagan Knights. Game start at 7:30 PM.

Tomorrow the Wranglers are at Kelowna’s Rutland Arena against the Kelowna Chiefs, with a game start at 7 PM.

The Wranglers are 12-10 and 1 for the season in second place in the Birks division, and seventh overall in the league.