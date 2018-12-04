The RCMP CounterAttack season is now officially underway and motorists can expect road checks to pop up in various locations.

Corporal Serge Bruno with Quesnel Traffic Services says they started this past Saturday night…

“On that night alone we took two impaired drivers off the road, including one subject that had other criminal matters that we had to deal with. Beyond that we issued three violation tickets under the new cannabis violation for people having cannabis in their vehicles.”

Bruno says they will be doing random checks throughout the holiday season.

He says it’s not just alcohol impairment that they will be looking for…

“We were always looking for alcohol and drugs, but now with this new legislation in regards to cannabis impaired driving, we’re also looking for possession of cannabis within the vehicle or people smoking in the vehicle as part of different offences right.”