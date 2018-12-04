Premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan want oil patch issues discussed with Trudeau

The premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan want oil patch issues on the agenda when the premiers meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal later this week.

Rachel Notley and Scott Moe have written an open letter to the prime minister, pointing out that on a recent visit to Calgary, he called the economic impact of the oil price differential a crisis. They say the agenda doesn’t include any discussion of that crisis and they want the agenda revised to include it.

US planning to pull out of treaty with Russia

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Washington will suspend its obligations under the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 60 days.

That’s after NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels concluded that Russia is in violation of the Cold War-era nuclear treaty. Canada’s Chrystia Freeland and the other ministers are calling on Russia to urgently return to full and verifiable compliance.

British PM found in contempt of Parliament

It’s a first in the history of the British Parliament.

By a vote of 311-to-293, MPs have found Prime Minister Theresa May’s government in contempt of Parliament for refusing to publish advice from Attorney General Geoffrey Cox about Brexit, something it will now do. Parliament is set to begin debate on the divorce deal with the European Union, with the final vote set for next Tuesday.

Fredericton man accused of killing two police officers and two others defiant in court

A Fredericton man accused of killing two police officers and two civilians in an August attack was defiant in court Tuesday as he was deemed fit to stand trial.

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and he declared his case should be taken to the Supreme Court, and explained his lawyers had failed to enter a plea of not criminally responsible. There is a publication ban on the arguments about his fitness to stand trial.

Food prices on the rise

It’s going to cost the average family another 400-dollars to put food on the table next year, and more if they want to eat lots of vegetables.

Researchers are predicting food prices will rise between 1.5 to 3.5 per cent, with the price of vegetables rising an estimated six per cent. As far as which vegetables may see the biggest increases, they say lettuce and tomatoes could be subject to big price fluctuations.