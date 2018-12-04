150 Mile Fire Chief Stan McCarthy with CMHA executive director Janice Breck. -R Dyok, My Cariboo Now

A Cariboo man was one of 19 British Columbians to receive a special award earlier today.

The Fire Chief for the 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department Stan McCarthy was given the Medal of Good Citizenship.

McCarthy doesn’t know who nominated him but he felt really honored and explains why he thinks he got it.

“I guess all my volunteer work over the years for the community and the Fire Department, and my work on things like the skating rink and community hall and everything that I’ve done.”

McCarthy was also one of the founding members of the fire department has been the Chief since the 1990’s.

Launched in 2015, the Medal of Good Citizenship recognizes individuals who, through exceptional long-term service, have made outstanding contributions to their communities without expectation of remuneration or reward.

The Medal of Good Citizenship reflects the recipient’s generosity, service, acts of selflessness and contributions to community life.