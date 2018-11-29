Members from Operation Smile were all smiles Wednesday when they received a donation from a Williams Lake financial institution.

Back in July the Williams Lake and District Credit Union was broken into and donations for this organization went missing.

“At that time we started a fundraising campaign through GoFundMe and then we raised funds in the branch as well from members and the public, and the credit union whatever donations we brought in,” said Nolan Hill, Manager of Operational Excellence and Credit.

“So as a result of that we were able to provide Operation Smile with about $950.00.”

Donations according to Hill came in from across the province and even Alberta.

“The break-in was a hard one for one us. This is a small organization locally that is raising for a larger organization that does great work overseas and it was a really big setback for them,” Hill said.

“The funds that we had raised helped fund five or six surgeries for cleft palate and cleft lip surgeries and we didn’t want to see them go without that this year.”

The Credit Union continues to this day to collect donations at its branch for Operation Smile.