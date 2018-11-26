A special ceremony was held at the Wildwood Fire Hall.

Saturday night Fire Chief Randy Worsley received the Governor General’s Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal for his 30 years of service with the fire department.

CRD Electoral Area F Director Steve Forseth presented Worsley with the award.

Forseth said he’s a very fierce advocate for his fire department and reflects on what it’s been like to work with the Fire Chief.

“I have come to listen to his wisdom and his vision for what he thinks the Fire Department should be for the community of Wildwood and literally serving the Wildwood fire protection district, and i’ve never gone against his advice because it’s generally the right advice to myself as the area director”.

The Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal honors members of a recognized Canadian fire service who have completed 20 years of service, ten years of which have been served in the performance of duties involving potential risks.

Chief Worsley was first awarded the Exemplary Service Medal on June 20th 2007 upon his 20 years of service.

For his additional 10-year period of service, a bar bearing a stylized maple leaf was awarded to add to the medal.

Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes also attended the ceremony.