Local snowmobile clubs in the South Cariboo are getting together today for the first annual snow show in 100 Mile House.

The clubs will be showcasing snowmobiling in the area and will give the public an opportunity to discover the sport and ask questions.

Jan Durapone of the Interlakes snowmobile club says “Williams Lake has been doing it for a few years, and its been pretty successful there. So we thought why not see if we can organize something in 100 Mile, and get everyone out to meet all the clubs.”

The snow show takes place today at the South Cariboo Recreation Center Agriplex. Admission is free, and several local snowmobile dealers will be on hand as well as a kids zone and concession. The event runs from 11 to 3.