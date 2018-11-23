It’s colorless, odorless, and tasteless, and most homes that are in contact with the ground will contain some amount of it.

Radon, a gas found in the ground throughout the world, that can sometimes accumulate to high levels and present a health risk.

That’s why Interior Health reminds the public now through April is the best time to test your home and if high levels of radon are found, basic measures can be taken to address the problem.

To test your home for radon gas order a long-term test kit from BC Lung Association.

Place it in the lowest lived-in level, like the basement, of your home for a minimum of 91 days, then send the kit to get the results.

If high radon levels are found, basic measures can be taken to address the problem.

Test kits are available online from BC Lung Association or call 1-800-665-LUNG (5864).

More information on radon gas and your health can be found on Interior Health’s website.