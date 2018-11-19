A maintenance contractor will continue to monitor Beaver Valley Road to ensure it remains safe for people traveling through the area after a slope failure this month.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the slope failure occurred on Nov. 5 and reduced the road width to four meters resulting in single lane alternating traffic.

The issue it adds was discovered by a local resident who informed Interior Roads.

“The cause of the road damage was believed to be from a failure that likely exists between the road fill and native glacial deposits, which led to the saturation of the fill beneath the road,” said a Ministry spokesperson.

The roadway was excavated below the road grade and a trench was excavated on Nov. 8 and 9 to discharge any collected water on the slope on either side of the failure.

“The saturated road fill was removed and the slope was reconstructed.”